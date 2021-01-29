MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $11.55 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,546,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.15. 147,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,119. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

