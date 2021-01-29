MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes $4.42 Million Position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Western Asset Total Return ETF comprises 1.9% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned approximately 3.07% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000.

NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,275. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were issued a $0.717 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th.

