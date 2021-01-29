MJP Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The company had a trading volume of 75,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

