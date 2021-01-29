MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Citigroup

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.87% from the company’s previous close.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.07. 463,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.80. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,575.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

