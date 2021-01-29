MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) Trading Down 0.5%

MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €5.35 ($6.29) and last traded at €5.46 ($6.42). 16,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.49 ($6.46).

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 321.29, a current ratio of 323.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is €5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.38.

About MLP SE (MLP.F) (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, through its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for MLP SE (MLP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MLP SE (MLP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.