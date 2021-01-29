MobileGo One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One MobileGo token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MobileGo has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. MobileGo has a total market cap of $751,798.66 and approximately $1.06 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00066706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00870281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04208178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017740 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo is a token. It launched on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official message board is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MobileGo

MobileGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

