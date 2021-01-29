Modern Investment Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $218,697.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $2.14 million and $218,697.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002817 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00021201 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005860 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 160.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 40.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,951,662 coins and its circulating supply is 2,162,931 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official website is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modern Investment Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modern Investment Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

