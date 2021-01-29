Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $49.24

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and traded as high as $51.82. Moelis & Company shares last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 480,410 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after buying an additional 31,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.