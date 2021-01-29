MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Hits $107.70 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00004751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $107.70 million and $11.07 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,487.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03985482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.68 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.15 or 0.01183455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.40 or 0.00499880 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.36 or 0.00406975 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00248502 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00021931 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

