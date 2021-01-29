Monarch Services (OTCMKTS:MAHI) Stock Price Up 233.3%

Monarch Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAHI)’s stock price rose 233.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 25,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 11,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08.

About Monarch Services (OTCMKTS:MAHI)

Monarch Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, publishes Â’Girls Life', a bi-monthly magazine for girls age ten to fifteen. The company sells its magazines through direct mail solicitation, insert cards, and subscription agents. In addition, it operates a restaurant under the name Â’Peerce's Plantation' with catering facility and bar.

