Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Moncler alerts:

OTCMKTS:MONRY remained flat at $$58.75 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. Moncler has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

Featured Article: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.