Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $57.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.77. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after acquiring an additional 432,182 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,617 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,188 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.