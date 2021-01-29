Monero Achieves Market Cap of $2.52 Billion (XMR)

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $141.32 or 0.00412381 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $880.69 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 258.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,826,143 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org . The official website for Monero is ww.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

