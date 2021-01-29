Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $4.56 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.56 million and $37,332.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.32 or 0.00412381 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 258.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

