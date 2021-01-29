MonetaryUnit (MUE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,498.00

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 106.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 106.7% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $69,498.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017538 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001295 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001806 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 54.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00019096 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 212,593,776 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

