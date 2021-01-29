MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Up 10.7%

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) shot up 10.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $7.67. 9,668,080 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 3,821,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGI. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $556.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $323.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.40 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 988.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,322,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,201,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.