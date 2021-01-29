Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14.

Mongolia Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

