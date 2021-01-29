Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Monro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Monro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNRO. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.11. 2,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17. Monro has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $71.32.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $284.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 146.4% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 840,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 499,121 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 723,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after buying an additional 263,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,212,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after buying an additional 257,420 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Monro in the third quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Monro by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $181,859,000 after acquiring an additional 83,055 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.