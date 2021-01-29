Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) (CVE:MAU) received a C$2.00 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Montage Gold Corp. (MAU.V) in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CVE MAU traded up C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 48,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,371. Montage Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.75 and a 52-week high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

