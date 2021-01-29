Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU) Shares Gap Down to $135.00

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) (LON:MTU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $135.00, but opened at $129.00. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L) shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 117,061 shares.

The company has a market cap of £222.60 million and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 137.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 123.53. The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be paid a GBX 1.46 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s previous dividend of $1.31. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trust (MTU.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

