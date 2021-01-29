Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 21,434 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,434 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 30,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

