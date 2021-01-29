Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 3.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Moody’s worth $32,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,388,828,000 after purchasing an additional 806,284 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,504,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,995,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,758,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,771,000 after purchasing an additional 82,571 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,697,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,497,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.08.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

