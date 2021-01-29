MoonSwap (MOON) Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Million

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $5,915.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.00396916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000149 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000212 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000250 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,598,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,576,503 tokens. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

MoonSwap Token Trading

MoonSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

