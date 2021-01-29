Morgan Stanley Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $188.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.04.

SWKS stock traded up $17.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $170.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total value of $156,286.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

