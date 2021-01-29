Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 81.7% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 321.6% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter.

CAF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,258. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.11.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

