Morgan Stanley Downgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Underweight

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

F stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

