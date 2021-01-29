Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of STM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

