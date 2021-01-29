Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.30

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.30 and traded as high as $15.45. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 37,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43. The firm has a market cap of C$598.01 million and a PE ratio of 2.95.

In related news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total value of C$35,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,830. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $141,267 in the last ninety days.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

