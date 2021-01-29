Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.54

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.54 and traded as high as $31.58. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) shares last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 52,620 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. TD Securities boosted their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.13.

Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO) (TSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$240.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morneau Shepell Inc. will post 0.7810051 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.21%.

In other news, Director Luc Bachand purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.23 per share, with a total value of C$112,936.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$367,042.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

