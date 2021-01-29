Morneau Shepell (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Shares Up 9.4%

Morneau Shepell Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) shares shot up 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Morneau Shepell from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources (HR) consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

