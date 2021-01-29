Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) rose 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.63. Approximately 131,981 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 65,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.87 and a beta of 1.86.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.27. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $154.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $45,395.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after buying an additional 87,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,181,000 after buying an additional 110,233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

