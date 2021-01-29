Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Down to $286.50

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $286.50, but opened at $274.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $285.00, with a volume of 25,607 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £257.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 280.12.

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Company Profile (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.