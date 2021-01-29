Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 62 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 8.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,664.94.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3,179.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

