MovieBloc (MBL) Market Capitalization Tops $10.99 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and $2.18 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00064623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.47 or 0.00795312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.06 or 0.03863952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014045 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016987 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,003,351,628 coins. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

