Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Position Reduced by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. Mplx accounts for about 0.8% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 90.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $23.33. 4,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.