Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Mplx has increased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.11. 1,602,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,566. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $25.29.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.31.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,909. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $172,500 over the last 90 days.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

