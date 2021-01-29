Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $836.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.00 million and the highest is $866.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

COOP stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $31.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

