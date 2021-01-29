Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $836.10 Million

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to post sales of $836.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $814.00 million and the highest is $866.20 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $618.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

COOP stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $31.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $1,517,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $4,050,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 53.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.