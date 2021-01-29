MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 462.3% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MSADY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

MSADY opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.59. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and other non-life insurance products; and individual insurance, individual annuity insurance, group insurance, and other life insurance products.

