MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the technology company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by 121.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

Get MSCI alerts:

NYSE:MSCI opened at $395.23 on Friday. MSCI has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.82.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.