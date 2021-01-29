MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Short Interest Down 71.4% in January

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the December 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. MTBC has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 28th will be paid a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

