MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,483 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000. Intel makes up 0.9% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Intel by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Intel by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 119,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

INTC opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.