MTM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 38,215 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,215 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.80 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

