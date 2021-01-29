MTM Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 34,353 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

