MTM Investment Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 50,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 117,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after buying an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $139.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.85. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

