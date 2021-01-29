MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.56

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.56 and traded as high as $59.79. MTS Systems shares last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 233,851 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSC. TheStreet cut MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Colliers Securities cut MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MTS Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.