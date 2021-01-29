MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) Given a €202.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €202.00 ($237.65) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €173.00 ($203.53).

Shares of MTX opened at €191.95 ($225.82) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €283.70 ($333.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €208.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €173.81.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

