MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $41.80

MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) (TSE:MTY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.80 and traded as high as $52.69. MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) shares last traded at $52.35, with a volume of 64,188 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTY. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$35.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$30.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (MTY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.52.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

