MU Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 26,300 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 4.0% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

INTC stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

