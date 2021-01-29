MultiCoinCasino 1-Day Volume Tops $14,341.00 (MCC)

MultiCoinCasino (CURRENCY:MCC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. MultiCoinCasino has a total market capitalization of $46,646.14 and $14,341.00 worth of MultiCoinCasino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MultiCoinCasino coin can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MultiCoinCasino has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MultiCoinCasino alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00049562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.80 or 0.00126224 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.98 or 0.00265359 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00065796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00312562 BTC.

MultiCoinCasino Coin Profile

MultiCoinCasino launched on March 18th, 2019. MultiCoinCasino’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,840 coins. MultiCoinCasino’s official message board is www.publish0x.com/mcc . The official website for MultiCoinCasino is go.multicoin.casino . MultiCoinCasino’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

MultiCoinCasino Coin Trading

MultiCoinCasino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiCoinCasino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiCoinCasino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MultiCoinCasino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MultiCoinCasino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MultiCoinCasino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.