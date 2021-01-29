Multiplier Hits 1-Day Volume of $182,403.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded up 60.1% against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $182,403.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00049817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00126616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00265859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00065746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00311680 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

